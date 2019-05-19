Click It or Ticket enforcement operation gets under way on Monday

The 2019 Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement mobilization launches on Monday with the goal to save lives by cracking down on those who don’t buckle up.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is joining with other state and local law enforcement officers and highway safety advocates across the country to help save more lives by strongly enforcing all traffic laws, especially seat belt laws, around the clock.

Virginia’s seat belt use rate in 2017 was 85 percent, trailing the national rate of 88.5 percent, according to the NHTSA. Last year, 843 people died due to crashes on Virginia roadways; 308 of them were unrestrained at the time of the crash, according to the Virginia DMV.

“Seat belt use is just too important to ignore,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said. “We want to stress that always buckling up works. Our goal is to save more lives, so Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be out enforcing all traffic laws, including seat belt use, around the clock.”

This year’s Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization runs from May 20-June 2.

