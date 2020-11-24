Click It or Ticket! campaign emphasizes importance of seat belts in traffic safety

Published Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, 6:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Click It or Ticket! campaign reminds those who will be traveling that the best way to ensure you and your loved ones arrive at your destination safely is to always wear a seat belt.

While statistics show the lifesaving value of seat belts, approximately 15 percent of Virginians still do not buckle up.

“Seat belts are something we can all be thankful for this holiday season – every single time we get into a vehicle,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.

“We want all Virginians to enjoy a happy, healthy and safe holiday season. Like a face covering is one of several steps we take to keep our families safe from COVID-19, a seat belt is a vital part of your protection system behind the wheel. The simple act of buckling up with a quick click has been proven to reduce injuries and save lives if a crash occurs. Make it a routine for everyone in your family.”

Held nationally in November, the “Click It or Ticket!” campaign combines outreach, education and enforcement to promote proper seat belt and child safety seat use.

The message comes at an important time. Virginia is currently experiencing an alarming increase in unbelted fatalities on the Commonwealth’s roadways. Nearly 10 percent more people who weren’t wearing their seat belts have been killed in crashes this year, compared to last year at this time (283 compared to 258).

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seat belts save more than 11,000 lives in the United States each year. In 2017 alone, the NHTSA reported that seat belt use in passenger vehicles saved an estimated 14,955 lives.

The cornerstone of this year’s Click It or Ticket! campaign in Virginia is a national seat belt awareness video which illustrates the significant forces involved in a crash and the impact those forces can have on the body when one is not safely secured with a seat belt.

Related

Comments