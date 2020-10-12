Clemson’s Lawrence, UNC’s Carter highlight ACC Football Players of the Week

The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 16-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

CO-QUARTERBACK – Phil Jurkovec, Boston College, So., QB, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing against the team for which he grew up cheering, Jurkovec led Boston College to a thrilling 31-30 overtime victory over Pitt • Finished 19-for-35 passing for 358 yards with three touchdowns plus one rushing score • His 25-yard TD pass to Zay Flowers in overtime proved to be the difference • Jurkovec’s 1,181 yards passing are the most by any BC quarterback over his first four games in school history • Also holds the record for the most completions (99) and passing touchdowns (8) over the first four games of any player in BC history.

CO-QUARTERBACK – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Jr., QB, Cartersville, Ga.

Earned his second ACC Quarterback of the Week honor of the season after leading the Tigers to a 42-17 win over No. 7 Miami • Completed 29-of-41 passes, both season highs, for 292 yards with three touchdowns • Ran eight times for 34 yards with a rushing touchdown • Recorded his 17th career game with three-or-more passing touchdowns, which ranks second in school history.

RUNNING BACK – Michael Carter, North Carolina, Sr., RB, Navarre, Fla.

Averaged a school-record 12.6 yards per carry on his way to a career-high 214 rushing yards on 17 attempts and scored two rushing touchdowns in Saturday’s 56-45 win over Virginia Tech • First UNC back to go over 200 yards in a game since Elijah Hood had 220 against NC State in 2015 • Finished the afternoon with 251 all-purpose yards (214 rushing, 22 kick returns, 15 receiving).

RECEIVER – Zay Flowers, Boston College, So., WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Named ACC Receiver of the Week for the second time after posting his second 100-yard receiving game with six receptions for 162 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in Saturday’s 31-30 overtime win over Pitt • Tied a school record and became the first BC player with three receiving touchdowns in a game since Kelvin Martin at Holy Cross on Nov. 22, 1986 • First Eagle with multiple 100-yard receiving games in the same season since Kobay White in 2018.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Brian Anderson, North Carolina, Jr., C, Montgomery, Ala.

Anchored a UNC offensive line that surrendered only one sack to a Virginia Tech team that entered the game leading the nation in sacks • The Tar Heels piled up 399 rushing yards and 656 total yards – the fifth most in program history – in Saturday’s 56-45 win • Anderson had seven knockdown blocks and three pins to highlight his afternoon.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Patrick Jones II, Pitt, Sr., DE, Chesapeake, Va.

Continued to solidify his status as one of the top pass rushers in the country in Saturday’s 31-30 overtime loss at Boston College • Collected three sacks for losses totaling 40 yards • Now owns an ACC-best seven sacks on the season and ranks seventh nationally with an average of 1.40 sacks per game.

LINEBACKER – SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, So., OLB, Syracuse, N.Y.

Making his first collegiate start, registered a game-high 11 tackles – including 4.5 tackles for loss – with a sack assist against Boston College • The single-game tackle-for-loss total is the highest by an ACC defender this year and is tied for the most nationally.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Bubba Bolden, Miami, Jr., S, Las Vegas, Nev.

Veteran safety’s game-high 10 tackles in Saturday night’s loss at top-ranked Clemson were one shy of his career high • Forced a fumble that was recovered by the Hurricanes, and added two blocked field goals on special teams.

SPECIALIST – Charlie Ham, Duke, R-Fr., Atlanta, Ga.

Registered 12 total points with a perfect kicking performance – 3-for-3 on PATs and 3-for-3 on field goals – in the Blue Devils’ 38-24 win at Syracuse on Saturday • Successful field goal attempts of 36, 45 and 21 yards.

ROOKIE – Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech, Fr., Jacksonville, Fla.

Recognized as ACC Rookie of the Week for the second time following his performance in Friday night’s 46-27 win over visiting Louisville • Amassed 313 yards of total offense (249 passing, 64 rushing) and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) • Only quarterback in the nation that has passed for 240 yards and rushed for 60 yards three times this season • Helped lead Georgia Tech to its highest point total since Oct. 25, 2018 – a span of 21 games • Led the Yellow Jackets back from a 21-7 deficit with less than two minutes to go in the first half • The 14-point deficit tied for the third largest that Georgia Tech has ever overcome in a victory and tied for the second largest the Jackets have overcome in an ACC win (behind only a 21-point deficit in a 41-38 win over Virginia in 1998).

