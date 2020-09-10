Clemson-UVA men’s soccer exhibition called off: Two COVID-19 cases on Clemson team

The Virginia men’s soccer exhibition match against Clemson on Friday at Klöckner Stadium has been canceled after Clemson announced that it would not travel to UVA for the match because two members of its program had tested positive for COVID-19.

ACC institutions currently adhere to the guidelines set forth by the league’s medical advisory group that calls for all team members in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to be tested three times each week.

Virginia is scheduled to play an exhibition match against Syracuse at Klöckner Stadium next Friday at 6 p.m. before opening its six-game ACC regular season slate at Virginia Tech on Oct. 3.

Due to health and safety considerations in addition to the current guidelines established for sports venues by the Commonwealth of Virginia, attendance at UVA home competitions is limited to family of student-athletes and each team’s coaching staff until further notice.

There is no public admission to these events, and all tailgating in University parking lots is prohibited.

