Clemson lands eight on All-ACC Football first team: UVA has Joe Reed

Atlantic Division champ Clemson dominated the 2019 All-ACC Football Team selections announced on Tuesday.

The Tigers placed eight players on the first team and a total of 16 players on the first, second and third teams. Coastal champ UVA had one first-team honoree, wideout and kick returner Joe Reed, one on the second team, quarterback Bryce Perkins, and two on the third team, linebacker Jordan Mack and safety Joey Blount.

A voting panel of 46 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches cast ballots for the 2019 All-ACC Football Teams, with three points awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.

Clemson junior running back Travis Etienne, who has rushed for 1,386 yards this season and became the ACC career leader in touchdowns scored with 57, led the balloting with 176 total points. Tigers linebacker Isaiah Simmons led all defensive players with 157 points at one of the first-team linebacker spots.

Reed and NCAA record-setting kicker Nick Sciba of Wake Forest each amassed 156 points to earn spots as first-team specialists.

Reed was a dual first-team selection, as he also led the voting at the all-purpose back position. Louisville’s Hassan Hall was a similar dual choice as second-team all-purpose and third-team specialist.

Etienne is joined in the All-ACC first-team backfield by Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence (2,870 yards passing, 30 touchdowns and a .686 completion percentage) and Boston College junior running back AJ Dillon, the ACC’s leading rusher with 1,685 yards.

2019 All-ACC Football Team

First-Team Offense

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 150

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson; 176

RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College; 168

WR – Sage Surratt, Wake Forest; 167

WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson; 153

WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville; 153

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami; 115

AP – Joe Reed, Virginia; 142

OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson; 136

OT – Mehki Becton, Louisville; 126

OG – John Simpson, Clemson; 160

OG – John Phillips, Boston College; 114

C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt; 92

First-Team Defense

DE – Gregory Rousseau, Miami; 152

DE – Carlos Basham, Wake Forest; 142

DT – Jaylen Twyman, Pitt; 146

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State; 136

LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson; 157

LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina; 144

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami; 129

CB – Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech; 136

CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson; 100

S – Paris Ford, Pitt; 130

S – Tanner Muse, Clemson; 122

First-Team Specialists

PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest; 156

P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse; 103

SP – Joe Reed, Virginia; 156

Second-Team Offense

QB – Bryce Perkins, Virginia; 102

RB – Cam Akers, Florida State; 123

RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville; 103

WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina; 96

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State; 90

WR – Trishton Jackson, Syracuse; 86

TE – Noah Gray, Duke; 75

AP – Hassan Hall, Louisville; 59

OT – Charlie Heck, North Carolina; 117

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College; 85

OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson; 103

OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College; 98

C – Sean Pollard, Clemson; 90

Second-Team Defense

DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt; 103

DE – Victor Dimukeje, Duke; 88

DT – Larrell Murchison, NC State; 89

DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson; 79

LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech; 120

LB – Max Richardson, Boston College; 90

LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (FL); 55

CB – Dane Jackson, Pitt; 87

CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson; 77

S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State; 102

S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse; 99

Second-Team Specialists

PK – Christopher Dunn, NC State; 87

P – Dom Maggio, Wake Forest; 76

SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke; 69

Third-Team Offense

QB – Sam Howell, North Carolina; 76

RB – Jordan Mason, Georgia Tech; 42

RB – Michael Carter, North Carolina; 39

WR – Kendall Hinton, Wake Forest; 64

WR – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 61

WR – Dyami Brown, North Carolina; 57

TE – Hunter Long, Boston College; 63

AP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 34

OT – Justin Herron, Wake Forest; 83

OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson; 52

OG – Bryce Hargrove, Pitt; 88

OG – Nate Gillam, Wake Forest; 81

C – Alec Lindstrom, Boston College; 72

Third-Team Defense

DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson; 49

DE – Chris Rumph II, Duke; 38

DT – Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina; 60

DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson; 59

LB – Jordan Mack, Virginia; 53

LB – Lakiem Williams, Syracuse; 51

LB – Koby Quansah, Duke; 49

CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State; 74

CB – Essang Bassey, Wake Forest; 61

S – K’Von Wallace, Clemson; 80

S – Joey Blount, Virginia; 38

Third-Team Specialists

PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse; 59

P – Trenton Gill, NC State; 61

SP – Hassan Hall, Louisville; 68

Honorable Mention Offense

QB – Jamie Newman, Wake Forest; 27

RB – Javonte Williams, North Carolina; 22

RB – David Bailey, Boston College; 20

WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson; 48

WR – Hasise Dubois, Virginia; 24

WR – Amari Rodgers, Clemson; 20

WR – Damon Hazelton, Virginia Tech; 20

TE – Cary Angeline, NC State; 32

TE – Jack Freudenthal, Wake Forest; 23

AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina; 32

AP – Amari Rodgers, Clemson; 31

OT – Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech; 36

OT – Tyler Vrabel, Boston College; 29

OT – Jake Benzinger, Wake Forest; 24

OG – Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech; 38

OG – Jack DeFoor, Georgia Tech; 20

C – Zach Tom, Wake Forest; 40

C – Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke; 29

C – Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia; 25

Honorable Mention Defense

DE – Justin Foster, Clemson; 33

DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse; 33

DE – Eli Hanback, Virginia; 21

DT – Aaron Crawford, North Carolina; 42

DT – Amir Watts, Pitt; 34

DT – Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech; 33

LB – Justin Strnad, Wake Forest; 43

LB – Charles Snowden, Virginia; 38

LB – David Curry, Georgia Tech; 25

LB – Zane Zandier, Virginia; 23

LB – Kylan Johnson, Pitt; 23

CB – Tre Swilling, Georgia Tech; 55

CB – Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech; 54

CB – Stanford Samuels III, Florida State; 32

CB – Trajan Bandy, Miami (FL); 30

S – Myles Dorn, North Carolina; 23

S – Nasir Greer, Wake Forest; 23

Honorable Mention Specialists

P – Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech; 59

P – Austin Parker, Duke; 29

SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 28

PK – Brian Delaney, Virginia; 22

PK – AJ Reed, Duke; 21

