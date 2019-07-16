Clean Virginia announces first wave of candidate endorsements

Clean Virginia announced its plans to invest over $1 million in Virginia’s 2019 state legislative elections to support candidates with a principled stance against taking campaign contributions from Virginia’s regulated utility monopolies.

Clean Virginia also announced its first round of general election endorsements for Virginia’s General Assembly, all of whom are champions of clean government and clean energy.

“Virginians are ready to elect candidates who truly represent their communities and the future of Virginia,” Clean Virginia Executive Director Brennan Gilmore said. “Clean Virginia is thrilled to endorse 61 candidates who have demonstrated a commitment to a functional and fair democracy, 21st century energy policy, and a check on the powerful utility giants in Virginia who have stymied progress on both.”

