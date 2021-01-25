Clark left off latest update to Cousy Award watch list

Published Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, 5:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list is down to 10, and it doesn’t include Virginia’s Kihei Clark.

Clark was on the preseason list, and was a preseason second-team All-ACC selection, is having the best statistical season of his career, averaging 10.2 points on 48.4 percent shooting from the field, with a career-best 15.1 PER.

Ah, well.

It’s not like it’s final or anything. The press release announcing the 10 finalists on Monday notes that players can play their way on or off the watch list at any point in the season.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments