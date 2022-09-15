Claim Chargers vs Chiefs TNF Free Bets With Bovada NFL Promo Code INSIDERS

Olly Taliku
The tantalising prospect of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the LA Chargers in week 2 of the NFL is upon us, and we have all the information you need to set up your new Bovada betting account now to claim up to $750 in free bets.

How To Use Bovada NFL Promo Code For the Chargers vs Chiefs

Our dedicated Bovada NFL PROMO CODE to release your bonus is INSIDERS and you can use it to claim a maximum of $750 in free bets by following these simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign-up with Bovada
  2. Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $1000 and get $750 in free bets
  4. Start making your Chargers vs Chiefs Bets
Open an Account With Bovada

Best Chargers vs Chiefs Sports Betting Sites

Sites
Highlights
Register
$750 NFL Welcome Bonus
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer
$750 NFL Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100
100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

Bovada NFL Promo Code: Claim $750 In Free Bets

Below we detail the Bovada $750 NFL Free Bet Offer what you need to do and what you’ll get in return.

Once you’ve set yourself up a new Bovada account then you are just a few steps away from claiming a $750 bonus to wager on whatever you like.

The great news is that if you deposit $1000 you can take advantage of a MAXIMUM in free bets. It’s as simple as that. Deposit, collect, bet!

How To Place A Chargers vs Chiefs Bet With Your Bovada Bonus

Follow our simple steps below to begin placing bets with your Bovada 75% matched deposit bonus which you can use on the Chargers vs Chiefs game on Thursday night.

  • Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BOVADA site
  • Click on ‘American Football’ in their TOP navigation menu
  • See a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest betting odds
  • Click on the Chargers vs Chiefs match to bring up more markets
  • Find the market and click the odds next to the bet you want to place (this will bring up a bet slip)
  • Just add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Bovada bonus

Bovada NFL Promo Code Key Terms

  • Up to $750 Bonus
  • This offer is available for North America new customers only.
  • The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

Chargers vs Chiefs Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Chargers
 +184 bovada
Chiefs
 -220 bovada

 

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.