Claim Chargers vs Chiefs TNF Free Bets With Bovada NFL Promo Code INSIDERS
The tantalising prospect of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the LA Chargers in week 2 of the NFL is upon us, and we have all the information you need to set up your new Bovada betting account now to claim up to $750 in free bets.
How To Use Bovada NFL Promo Code For the Chargers vs Chiefs
Our dedicated Bovada NFL PROMO CODE to release your bonus is INSIDERS and you can use it to claim a maximum of $750 in free bets by following these simple steps below.
- Click here to sign-up with Bovada
- Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS
- Deposit $1000 and get $750 in free bets
- Start making your Chargers vs Chiefs Bets
Best Chargers vs Chiefs Sports Betting Sites
50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000
100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $500
100% crypto bonus up to $1000
Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports
50% deposit match up to $1000
Bovada NFL Promo Code: Claim $750 In Free Bets
Below we detail the Bovada $750 NFL Free Bet Offer what you need to do and what you’ll get in return.
Once you’ve set yourself up a new Bovada account then you are just a few steps away from claiming a $750 bonus to wager on whatever you like.
The great news is that if you deposit $1000 you can take advantage of a MAXIMUM in free bets. It’s as simple as that. Deposit, collect, bet!
How To Place A Chargers vs Chiefs Bet With Your Bovada Bonus
Follow our simple steps below to begin placing bets with your Bovada 75% matched deposit bonus which you can use on the Chargers vs Chiefs game on Thursday night.
- Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BOVADA site
- Click on ‘American Football’ in their TOP navigation menu
- See a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest betting odds
- Click on the Chargers vs Chiefs match to bring up more markets
- Find the market and click the odds next to the bet you want to place (this will bring up a bet slip)
- Just add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Bovada bonus
Bovada NFL Promo Code Key Terms
- Up to $750 Bonus
- This offer is available for North America new customers only.
- The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Chargers vs Chiefs Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Chargers
|+184
|Chiefs
|-220