Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
claim 1000 nfl free bet tom brady player prop bets picks vs green bay packers
Commercial

Claim $1000 NFL Free Bet To Use On Tom Brady Player Prop Bets and Picks vs Green Bay Packers

Charlie Rhodes
Last updated:

Brady

The Packers face off against the Buccaneers this weekend, and we have picked out some of our very own Tom Brady prop bets which can be backed along with a superb new customer offer from BetOnline – read on for more details.

Tom Brady vs Green Bay Packers Player Props Betting Tips

Tom Brady Prop Picks on BetOnline

Best Tom Brady NFL Player Prop Betting Sites

Sites
Highlights
Register
$750 Welcome Bonus
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer
$750 Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100
100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

How To Claim $1000 Worth of NFL Bonuses

How does $1000 in NFL free bets sound? We thought so. See below for more details.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Transfer over an initial deposit up to $2000 after registering an account.
  3. Receive your very own exclusive 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000.

Tom Brady vs Green Bay Packers Tip 1: Tom Brady Under 34.5 Passing Attempts @ -114 with BetOnline

Much of the talk surrounding this game is, of course, focused solely on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in what may well be their final showdown in the NFL.

Crucial pass-catchers are absent on both sides of the field, and receiving/attempts will suffer as a result, seeing lower scores than both QB’s are used to. Tampa Bay’s point totals have been 22 and 30 for their first two games, and Brady has thrown just 61 attempts thus far across their opening two games, highlighting this may yet be a settling in period under Todd Bowles’ offensive set-up.

He has yet to surpass this week’s spread for passing attempts, and we don’t expect this to change against an aggressive Packers defense.

Tom Brady Under 34.5 Passing Attempts

 

Tom Brady vs Green Bay Packers Tip 2: Tom Brady Under 236.5 Passing Yards @ -114 with BetOnline

Next we are also expecting Brady to suffer when it comes to total passing yards, particularly given he has only averaged 201 per game so far after two games.

This has seen him in an unfamiliar 23rd overall in the league for passing yards – for context he finished first overall last season and will be vying to improve what has so far been a less than favourable start personally for the three-time MVP.

With the Bucs seemingly extremely shallow at receiver, we don’t expect him to come anywhere near the spread once more against what looked to be a stellar Packers defense in their crushing 27-10 win over the Bears in Week 2.

Tom Brady Under 236.5 Passing Yards

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Green Bay Packers -102
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +118

 

 

 

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced sports journalist with a strong background in football writing and the betting industry. Also a first class sports journalism graduate with an extensive portfolio featuring work with leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

How To Bet On NFL In Wisconsin | Best Wisconsin NFL Sports Betting Sites
nikhilkalro
Navy football game

How To Bet On NFL In Wyoming | Best Wyoming NFL Sports Betting Sites
nikhilkalro

If you’re a resident of Wyoming and are looking for ways to bet on the NFL, we have a guide for you that covers how to bet on the league and the best NFL betting sites. We also take a look at how to claim your free bets at these sites. How To Bet On...

How To Bet On NFL In North Dakota | Best North Dakota NFL Sports Betting Sites
deeksha

The NFL is heating up, and the season is already into its third week. If you want to know how to bet on the NFL in North Dakota, keep reading. How To Bet On NFL In North Dakota BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NFL. Here is a step-by-step guide...

police-fire-ems
,

Highland County: Motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash on Route 250
Staff/Wire

How To Bet On NFL In Oklahoma | Best Oklahoma NFL Sports Betting Sites
deeksha

How To Bet On NFL In Ohio | Best Ohio NFL Sports Betting Sites
deeksha

How To Bet On NFL In Hawaii | Best Hawaii NFL Sports Betting Sites
varun