Claim $1000 NFL Free Bet To Use On Tom Brady Player Prop Bets and Picks vs Green Bay Packers

The Packers face off against the Buccaneers this weekend, and we have picked out some of our very own Tom Brady prop bets which can be backed along with a superb new customer offer from BetOnline – read on for more details.

Tom Brady vs Green Bay Packers Player Props Betting Tips

Tom Brady vs Green Bay Packers Tip 1: Tom Brady Under 34.5 Passing Attempts @ -114 with BetOnline

Much of the talk surrounding this game is, of course, focused solely on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in what may well be their final showdown in the NFL.

Crucial pass-catchers are absent on both sides of the field, and receiving/attempts will suffer as a result, seeing lower scores than both QB’s are used to. Tampa Bay’s point totals have been 22 and 30 for their first two games, and Brady has thrown just 61 attempts thus far across their opening two games, highlighting this may yet be a settling in period under Todd Bowles’ offensive set-up.

He has yet to surpass this week’s spread for passing attempts, and we don’t expect this to change against an aggressive Packers defense.

Tom Brady vs Green Bay Packers Tip 2: Tom Brady Under 236.5 Passing Yards @ -114 with BetOnline

Next we are also expecting Brady to suffer when it comes to total passing yards, particularly given he has only averaged 201 per game so far after two games.

This has seen him in an unfamiliar 23rd overall in the league for passing yards – for context he finished first overall last season and will be vying to improve what has so far been a less than favourable start personally for the three-time MVP.

With the Bucs seemingly extremely shallow at receiver, we don’t expect him to come anywhere near the spread once more against what looked to be a stellar Packers defense in their crushing 27-10 win over the Bears in Week 2.

