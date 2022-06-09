Civil War Kids Camp returns to New Market

The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s Civil War Kids Camp returns June 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Campers will participate in activities including Civil War period games; learn about women and soldier life during the war; witness blacksmithing; watch musket and cannon demonstrations.

The camp is open to children ages 6 to 14.

Space is limited, and registration is required.

The cost is $20 and includes take-home souvenirs.

The camp will be held at the New Market Battlefield Military Museum in New Market.

For more information or to register, call (540) 740-4545 or visit https://www.shenandoahatwar.org/kids-camp-2022

