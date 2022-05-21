Civil War Kids Camp: Learn about soldier life, blacksmithing, more

The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s Civil War Kids Camp is perfect for veteran campers or youngsters trying it for the first time.

Campers will engage in various activities such as Civil War period games; learn about women of the Civil War and camp and soldier life during the war; and witness musket and cannon demonstrations as well as blacksmithing.

Open to children ages 6 to 14. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $20 (and includes take-home souvenirs).

To register, or for more information call 540-740-4545 or click here.

Details

New Market Battlefield Military Museum

9500 George Collins Parkway, New Market

Thursday, June 30, 2022, 9 a.m.-12 noon

Check-in: 9-9:30 a.m.

Camp: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Pick up: 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon

