augusta free press news

Civil War Kids Camp: Learn about soldier life, blacksmithing, more

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, May. 21, 2022, 9:52 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

civil war
(© cascoly2 – stock.adobe.com)

The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s Civil War Kids Camp is perfect for veteran campers or youngsters trying it for the first time.

Campers will engage in various activities such as Civil War period games; learn about women of the Civil War and camp and soldier life during the war; and witness musket and cannon demonstrations as well as blacksmithing.

Open to children ages 6 to 14. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $20 (and includes take-home souvenirs).

To register, or for more information call 540-740-4545 or click here.

Details

New Market Battlefield Military Museum
9500 George Collins Parkway, New Market
Thursday, June 30, 2022, 9 a.m.-12 noon
Check-in: 9-9:30 a.m.
Camp: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Pick up: 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: