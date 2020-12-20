City’s leaf collection efforts to make one last pass across Harrisonburg

Leaf collection by Harrisonburg Public Works will make one last pass city-wide as soon as conditions clear enough to restart pick up.

“We hope conditions will clear enough to start one last pass for leaf collection on Monday, Dec. 21,” Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said. “If conditions are not clear Monday, we will look to resume on Tuesday; if not Tuesday, then Wednesday. We will carry on leaf collection until one final pass of Harrisonburg is complete.”

Citizens are asked to have their leaves gathered at the curb, not in the streets, ready for collection.

If you have a sidewalk, gather your leaves behind the sidewalk out of the path of pedestrians.

If you miss the leaf collection, or you have more leaves once collection is finished, you can bring them to the Recycling Convenience Center or set them out in biodegradable bags on your assigned Wednesday for yard debris collection.

Find more information on recycling and yard debris collection at www.harrisonburgva.gov/refuse-recycling-program.

