CITY Vs. Santos Tokens – What Is The Best Soccer Token For Your Investment In 2022

As a football and crypto lover, there’s probably no better way to express your fandom than by purchasing your club’s fan tokens. Fan tokens are increasingly becoming popular. With these tokens, you can make vital decisions for your clubs.

Santos FC and Manchester City FC are big clubs with a massive number of fans all over the world. Based on previous stats and recent winnings and positions on the league tables, their tokens are some of the best-performing crypto projects in the football crypto niche.

This article seeks to compare both tokens to find out which is better. We’ll also include a list of other suitable fan tokens you can invest in this quarter, regardless of whether you’re a fan. In other news, IMPT tokens are still selling out fast while TAMA continues its price corrections for its next breakout.

CITY VS SANTOS Tokens: The Battle Of The Crypto Champions

Fan coins for Santos FC were launched in late 2021 following the team’s partnership with Binance. A number of benefits for fans are available when using the SANTOS token, including tickets to games, access to promotional activities, and exclusive items. SANTOS also functions as a governance token, allowing token owners to decide things like player uniform design. $SANTOS is currently trading at $13.51 and has a market cap of $58.03M.

Manchester City and cryptocurrency company Chiliz teamed up to create the CITY fan token on the fan rewards app Socios. A fan’s access to club promotions, games, augmented reality features, and other VIP experiences depend on the amount of $CITY Fan Token they purchase. According to the club sponsors, they can cast their votes as well. $CITY has a market cap of $23.49 million and is trading at $5.44. This is guaranteed to increase as the team is currently second on the premier league table.

Soccer Fan Tokens With Great Promise To Invest In

In case you’re not a fan of SANTOS or CITY FC, or perhaps you’d like to add more soccer tokens to your portfolio, here are three other promising fan tokens you can consider.

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR)

In collaboration with Chiliz, the FC Barcelona (BAR) fan token was created. The BAR token, released in June 2020, aims to bring together club fans worldwide by tokenizing their interactions with the club players.

With the BAR token, supporters can vote in polls about FC Barcelona’s activities. The results could earn them exclusive benefits like invites to team meetings, exclusive goods, and match tickets.

The BAR token is currently selling at $4.47 and has a market value of 19.8M, at the time of writing.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG)

The PSG fan token was developed on the Ethereum blockchain by the Socios Fan Token Platform. Holders may also vote for awards given throughout the entire season, such as “defensive play of the season,” “goal of the season,” and “skill of the season.” Owners of PSG tokens will also be eligible to win items like VIP tickets to Parc des Princes, player meet-and-greets, and personalized mementos.

The PSG Token has a market cap of $26.04 million and is currently trading at $6.58, at the time of writing.

Juventus Fan Token (JUV )

Launched in 2019, the Juventus Fan Token (JUV) is a utility token that runs on Ethereum and primarily serves as a governance token. Juventus football club supporters may use $JUV to access voting privileges and take advantage of various club-related opportunities, incentives, and benefits.

The JUV token currently trades at $3.67 and has a market cap of $12.4 million, at the time of writing.

Budding Alternatives To Soccer Tokens

Impt.io and Tamadoge crypto projects are valuable tokens you should consider investing in while they’re currently available at affordable rates.

Impt.io (IMPT) — Investors’ Top Pick For 2022’s Eco-Friendly Crypto Project

IMPT makes use of blockchain technology to better the environment. The reason for its quick sales is its usefulness in everyday life. The platform links socially conscious businesses with groups and people looking to cut their carbon footprint by giving them fast and simple ways to buy carbon credits.

The IMPT has a specialized plan for mitigating carbon emissions. Users are given the option to purchase IMPT tokens, which can then be exchanged for carbon credits, to accomplish this. After being converted into NFTs, the carbon credits are listed on the IMPT market. With IMPT, users receive an NFT for each token. They can choose to sell these NFTs, keep them as investors, or burn them.

A platform will subsequently be made available by IMPT so that you can buy products from fully accredited eco-friendly firms and be compensated with IMPT tokens for each. This groundbreaking Ethereum-based future cryptocurrency project has started the first stage of the presale and has raised over $5 million.

Find IMPT Here

Tamadoge (TAMA) — Best Deflationary Play-to-Earn Token With Potential Upturns

Tamadoge is a P2E metaverse founded by a group of seasoned programmers who believe combining blockchain technology with gaming can be profitable for investors.

he native cryptocurrency TAMA, developed by Tamadoge, powers the Tamaverse (Tamadoge’s Metaverse). Users can produce or breed virtual Tamadoge pets and engage in multiplayer warfare in the Metaverse.

For nurturing and caring for their Tamadoge dogs and winning gaming battles, investors are rewarded with TAMA tokens. TAMA is a cryptocurrency, whereas Tamadoge pets are NFTs. It’s interesting to note that investors can buy, sell, mint, or trade the NFT on NFT marketplaces or swap TAMA tokens for actual money on cryptocurrency exchanges. Today marked the end of the auction sales for the 100 Ultra-rare Tamadoge NFTs revealed last week.

Buy Tamadoge Here

Conclusion

The fantastic cryptocurrencies SANTOS and CITY were developed to improve the fandom experience for all Santos and ManCity FC followers. But from an investing standpoint, these tokens aren’t all that appealing.

While their values may rise dramatically in the years, we appreciate them more as fan outlets. Due to this, we have suggested substitutes like IMPT and Tamadoge. These substitutes have a great deal of potential to gain favor with both investors and the platform.