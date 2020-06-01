City of Waynesboro seeking grant applications for BOOST tourism marketing program

Published Monday, Jun. 1, 2020, 4:40 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Businesses and organizations in Waynesboro are invited to apply for up to $2,500 in BOOST grants to support eligible activities such as fairs, festivals, and projects intended to entice visitation including associated marketing, design, and printing costs.

Funds are limited to new and existing tourism-related endeavors taking place in the City of Waynesboro between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

“Tourism plays a vital role in Waynesboro’s local economy, and that has been highlighted by the negative impact that the COVID-19 situation has had on our community,” says Jennifer Callison, the city’s tourism and marketing manager. “The hospitality industry has been hit especially hard, and we’re proud to be able to offer the BOOST Grant Program once again to provide some much-needed support to affected organizations.”

Prior to COVID-19, tourism spending was at a record level in Virginia, seeing continued growth year after year. Tourism revenue reached $37,487,675 in Waynesboro in 2018 and supported 371 local jobs.

The numbers for 2020 will likely tell a different story, but the tourism department hopes the BOOST grants will serve as a recovery resource for local tourism businesses and kickstart the industry as the economy cautiously continues to re-open.

Early research indicates that travel will be more localized for the remainder of 2020, and Waynesboro and the Shenandoah Valley are well-situated to welcome travelers, offering an abundance of outdoor activities and a lower population density than most urban areas.

Full details for the requirements of the grant are included in the application, which is available for download on the City’s Economic Development site (www.waynesborobusiness.com) under “Local Business Resources,” or by emailing Jennifer Callison (CallisonJL@ci.waynesboro.va.us).

Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 29, to the Tourism Office.

A committee will review the applications and make determinations for grant awards by Thursday, July 9.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments