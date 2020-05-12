City of Waynesboro prepping for Phase One reopening

Phase One of the slow reopen of Virginia will have little immediate impact on the City of Waynesboro’s municipal operations.

“We have and will continue to deliver essential services to our citizens, but the guidance provided by the governor does not allow for an immediate reopening of city facilities or resumption of all city programs and activities,” City Manager Mike Hamp said Tuesday. “We are all anxious to see businesses resume in the city, but urge that we must do so in a safe manner as prescribed by the governor and the Virginia Department of Health.”

Gov. Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan to safely and gradually ease public health restrictions while containing the spread of COVID-19 will go into effect as on Friday.

Phase One easing shifts from “Stay at Home” to “Safer at Home,” especially if you are a member of a vulnerable population.

Phase One guidance also includes:

No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals

Continued social distancing

Continued teleworking

Face coverings recommended in public

Easing limits on some businesses and faith communities under specific conditions.

According to the guidance of Executive Order 61, the City of Waynesboro’s operational approach will remain unchanged. City office buildings, the library and courts will remain closed, parks and recreation activities have been curtailed (though city parks and the greenway remain open).

The city is committed to providing vital services to its citizens and will continue to respond to calls, questions, and emails and help the public through remote services.

The Treasurer’s drive-thru window remains open as well.

The city encourages citizens to conduct business online, by telephone or by email. Please visit www.waynesboro.va.us to explore online services or get contact information for City departments. Citizens can also call 540-942-6600 for more information.

