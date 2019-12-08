City of Staunton to begin vulture control efforts next week
The City of Staunton is working with the USDA wildlife services division of the to move an estimated 200 vultures roosting in residential areas.
The birds have been roosting in neighborhoods on Augusta, Fallon, Orchard and Lee streets.
The dispersal efforts begin next week and come in response to numerous citizen complaints, as well as the city’s concerns about public health and damage to public and private property.
Just before sunset, USDA officials will use pyrotechnics and other dispersal devices, including noise and light makers, to move the birds each afternoon before dusk.
Residents should be mindful that dispersal techniques may cause temporary disturbances.
For more information, contact Tom Sliwoski, director of Public Works, at 540.332.3892.
