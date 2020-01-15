City of Staunton sets schedules for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
City offices and the Staunton Public Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Administrative Office Hours
The City of Staunton’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Regular hours resume on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Trash & Recycling Pickup
Residential trash and recycling regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, Jan. 20 will instead be collected Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Downtown Central Business District (CBD) customers will receive trash collection on Wednesday, Jan. 22 and again on Saturday, Jan. 25 as usually scheduled.
Library Hours
The Staunton Public Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 and return to its regular schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Online services will be available, and the outdoor book drop will be open for returns.
More Info
For more information on trash and recycling schedules, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.
For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.