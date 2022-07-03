City of Staunton schedules modified for Fourth of July holiday
The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of the Fourth of July on Monday, July 4.
Refuse collection
- Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, July 4 will be collected on Wednesday, July 6.
- Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will receive trash collection on Wednesday, July 6 and the regularly scheduled Saturday, July 9.
Recycling Center hours
The Recycling Center’s hours will be adjusted through Wednesday, July 6 to accommodate the holiday as well as the festivities for Happy Birthday America. Its regular hours will resume on Thursday, July 7.
- Friday, July 1 – 9 a.m. to noon
- Saturday, July 2 – closed
- Sunday, July 3 – closed
- Monday, July 4 – closed
- Tuesday, July 5 – closed, but Shenandoah Green will be collecting compost from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, July 6 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Parks and recreation
The main offices of parks and recreation, located at Montgomery Hall Park, will be closed on Monday, July 4. Summer camps and the pool at Gypsy Hill Park will also be closed; however, the pool at Montgomery Hall Park will be open regular hours. For additional information, visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/recreation.
Library hours
The Staunton Public Library will be closed on Monday, July 4 and return to its normal schedule on Tuesday, July 5. The outdoor book drop will be open for returns, and digital books and other online resources are available 24/7 at www.StauntonLibrary.org.
Shop & Dine Out in Downtown
Beverley Street closure for Shop & Dine Out in Downtown will be extended through Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.
Administrative office hours
The City of Staunton’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, July 5.
Contact
For more information on trash and recycling, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.
For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902.
For more information about administrative offices, call 540.332.3812.