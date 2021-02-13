City of Staunton schedules for Presidents’ Day

Published Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, 10:11 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Staunton’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents’ Day. Regular hours resume on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Trash & Recycling Pickup

Residential trash and recycling regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, February 15 will instead be collected Wednesday, February 17.

Downtown Central Business District customers will receive trash collection on Wednesday, February 17 and again on Saturday, February 20 as regularly scheduled.

Library Hours

The Staunton Public Library will be closed on Monday, February 15 and return to its curbside pickup schedule on Tuesday, February 16. Online services will be available, and the outdoor book drop will be open for returns.

More Info

For more information on trash and recycling schedules, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.

For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902 or visit them online.

Related

Comments