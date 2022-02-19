City of Staunton schedules for Presidents Day holiday service

Published Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 10:54 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 21.

Refuse Collection

Residential : Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, Feb. 21 will be collected on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, Feb. 21 will be collected on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Downtown Central Business District: All CBD customers will receive trash collection on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 26 as regularly scheduled.

Recycling Center hours

The Recycling Center will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 and will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Library hours

The Staunton Public Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21 and will return to its normal schedule on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The outdoor book drop will be open for returns, and digital books and other online resources are available 24/7 at www.StauntonLibrary.org.

Administrative office hours

The City of Staunton’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Questions

For more information on trash and recycling, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.

For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902.

For more information about administrative offices, call 540.332.3812.