City of Staunton schedules for Memorial Day, trash pickup

City of Staunton administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

Trash & Recycling Pickup

If your residential trash and recycled items are typically picked up on Monday, we will collect them on Wednesday, May 27 instead. Please place your trash and recycled items at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your pickup day.

Customers in the Downtown Central Business District (CBD) will receive trash collection on Wednesday, May 27 and again on Saturday, May 30 as usually scheduled.

More Info

For more information on trash and recycling schedules, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.

