City of Staunton schedules for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The City of Staunton’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Regular hours resume on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Trash & Recycling Pickup
Residential trash and recycling regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, Jan. 18 will instead be collected Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Downtown Central Business District customers will receive trash collection on Wednesday, Jan. 20 and on Saturday, Jan. 23 as usually scheduled.
Library Hours
The Staunton Public Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 and return to its curbside pickup schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Online services will be available, and the outdoor book drop will be open for returns.
More Info
For more information on trash and recycling schedules, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.
For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902.