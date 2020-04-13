City of Staunton, SCCF establish business disaster relief loan fund

Published Monday, Apr. 13, 2020, 3:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Staunton City Council has entered into an agreement with the Staunton Creative Community Fund to provide additional resources and support to local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The agreement empowers SCCF to establish and administer an Emergency-Disaster Relief Loan Program to complement the ongoing services provided by SCCF to Staunton businesses.

“We appreciate our strong partnership with the Staunton Creative Community Fund and are pleased to work with them to add this emergency relief loan fund to the other resources available to support local businesses during this very challenging time,” said Staunton City Manager Steve Rosenberg. “We encourage businesses to visit our economic development website to learn about all the federal, state and local opportunities that may be available to them.”

The fund has been established in the amount of $100,000.00 to support entrepreneurs/ businesses having a principal place of business and operations within the corporate limits of the City and will be available for 30 days following the date that City Council declares an end to the local emergency-disaster.

Terms of loans to be made available through the fund include the following:

0% interest rate

Term of three years or less

Principal amount of $1,000 to $5,000

Collateral and personal guarantees as determined by SCCF loan committee

Deferral of program loan repayments for up to six months from the initial date of the loan

The City has provided SCCF $10,000 to cover costs associated with technical assistance and administration of the loan fund and $15,000 for loan loss reserves as required by the Small Business Administration.

Interested local businesses should contact Staunton Creative Community Fund at 540.213.0333 or hello@stauntonfund.org for more information.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments