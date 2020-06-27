City of Staunton releases July Fourth holiday schedule
City offices and the Staunton Public Library will be closed Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day. The Staunton Public Library will also be closed on Saturday, July 4 and operations will resume Monday, July 6.
Refuse and recycling for residential customers regularly scheduled for pickup on Friday, July 3 will instead be collected on Wednesday, July 1. Please have items for collection curbside by 7 a.m.
Downtown Central Business District customers will not receive refuse collection on Friday, July 3 but will receive collection on Wednesday, July 1 instead and Saturdays as normally scheduled.
For more information about refuse and recycling contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.