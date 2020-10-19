City of Staunton offering sandbag disposal next week

Published Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, 6:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Staunton public works department will be offering assistance to help with the disposal of sandbags in key downtown locations next week.

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 in the Wharf Parking Lot a front-end loader will be available for residents and business owners to discard their unneeded sandbags. Discarded sandbags should be placed in the bucket of the vehicle for disposal.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., the front-end loader will be placed in the Lewis Street Transit Lot for sandbag disposal.

For questions, contact public works at 540.332.3829.

Related

Comments