City of Staunton looks to May 23 as date for reopening of Gypsy Hill Golf Course

The City of Staunton is announcing the reopening of the Gypsy Hill Golf Course on Saturday, May 23, assuming that public health guidelines allow for resumption of operations at that point in time.

Specific social distancing guidelines and safety protocols are being finalized by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and will be provided in advance on the Staunton website and social media platforms.

“We look forward to welcoming area golfers back to the Gypsy Hill course and thank patrons for their patience as we have waited for circumstances to permit us to safely reopen the facility,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Tuttle. “We appreciate that our community has cooperated with and respected the guidelines in place allowing us to keep our parks open and now to resume golfing at Gypsy Hill.”

To stay current on this and other Parks and Recreation information, visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/parks-recreation.

