City of Staunton looks to May 23 as date for reopening of Gypsy Hill Golf Course
The City of Staunton is announcing the reopening of the Gypsy Hill Golf Course on Saturday, May 23, assuming that public health guidelines allow for resumption of operations at that point in time.
Specific social distancing guidelines and safety protocols are being finalized by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and will be provided in advance on the Staunton website and social media platforms.
“We look forward to welcoming area golfers back to the Gypsy Hill course and thank patrons for their patience as we have waited for circumstances to permit us to safely reopen the facility,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Tuttle. “We appreciate that our community has cooperated with and respected the guidelines in place allowing us to keep our parks open and now to resume golfing at Gypsy Hill.”
To stay current on this and other Parks and Recreation information, visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/parks-recreation.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.