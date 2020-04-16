City of Staunton laying off 64 due to COVID-19

Published Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020, 6:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The City of Staunton is laying off 64 part-time employees, citing operational disruptions and substantial revenue reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city had already instituted a hiring freeze, a freeze of non-essential operating and capital improvement expenditures, and the suspension and/or reduction of certain city programs and services beginning in mid-March.

“Unfortunately, given the unknown duration of the current public health emergency and disaster, we have decided to terminate employment of a number of part-time employees who are unable to work due to the suspension and/or reduction of city programs and services,” City Manager Steve Rosenberg said in announcing the action. “We arrived at this very difficult decision only after implementing all other reasonable alternatives and following a comprehensive review of position duties, and programs and services that are currently suspended and/or reduced.”

The separation date for affected employees will be April 24, with their last payroll checks to be processed on May 8.

The layoffs will allow affected employees access to unemployment benefits, and the city is providing information from the Virginia Employment Commission directly to each affected employee.

Rosenberg stresses that no positions are being eliminated.

“When the city moves forward into a recovery phase, and as we decide to restore programs and services, we will advertise and fill vacant positions. Affected employees will be encouraged to reapply for any position vacancy for which they are qualified,” he said.

City Council and Staunton staff will continue to rework the FY2021 budget to address the impact of the pandemic on the budget through a series of work sessions in April and early May.

A full schedule of meeting dates and times are available on the city’s COVID-19 website www.staunton.va.us/COVID-19, and the public is strongly encouraged to stay informed and engaged as critical decisions are being made about the community’s future.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments