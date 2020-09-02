City of Staunton: Labor Day schedules for city offices, trash pickup

City of Staunton administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.

City offices will reopen and return to normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Residential trash and recycled items typically picked up on Monday will instead be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Place trash and recycled items at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your pickup day.

Customers in the downtown Central Business District will receive trash collection on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and again on Saturday, Sept. 12 as regularly scheduled.

For more information on city trash and recycling schedules, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.

