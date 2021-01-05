City of Staunton: Get the 2020 leaf collection schedule

Published Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, 6:26 am

The City of Staunton will continue its leaf collection program throughout January until crews have completed their circuit.

Some pickup areas were completed before the snow that occurred in December, so those areas will not be revisited.

Residents are reminded to make sure their leaves are at the curb or street right-of-way and to make sure rocks, sticks, brush and other objects are out of the leaf piles.

The yellow area on the map has been completed.

