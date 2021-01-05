 

City of Staunton: Get the 2020 leaf collection schedule

Published Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, 6:26 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Staunton will continue its leaf collection program throughout January until crews have completed their circuit.

Some pickup areas were completed before the snow that occurred in December, so those areas will not be revisited.

Residents are reminded to make sure their leaves are at the curb or street right-of-way and to make sure rocks, sticks, brush and other objects are out of the leaf piles.

The yellow area on the map has been completed.

staunton leaf collection


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments