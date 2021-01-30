City of Staunton customers eligible for utility relief

The City of Staunton has extended its Utility Relief Program for customers with past due balances at least 30 days in arrears to March 31.

The relief is available for past due balances for services received during the covered time period beginning March 1, 2020.

Customers are encouraged to complete the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program intake form and return the form to be considered for relief.

Customers can return the form by:

Emailing it to Assistant Director of Finance Jessie Moyers at moyersjl@ci.staunton.va.us

Dropping it off in the City Drop Box (green box next to Clocktower Convenience Store on N. Central Ave.)

Dropping it off at Staunton City Hall (Utility Payment desk on the first floor)

Mailing it to:

City of Staunton

Attn: Assistant Director of Finance Jessie Moyers

P.O. Box 58

Staunton, VA 24402-0058

Forms must be received by 5 p.m. on March 31 to be eligible for relief.

If you have any questions, contact Jessie Moyers by telephone at 540.332.3948 or email at moyersjl@ci.staunton.va.us.

Paper copies of the form will also be available at the Utilities Payment desk on the first floor of City Hall, 116 W. Beverley St., and at Public Works, 1911 Craigmont Road.

