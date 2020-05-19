City of Staunton confirms Gypsy Hill Golf Course to reopen on Saturday

The City of Staunton is planning to reopen the Gypsy Hill Golf Course on Saturday, assuming that public health guidelines allow for resumption of operations at that point in time.

Specific social distancing guidelines and safety protocols have been finalized by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and are provided below and are posted on the Staunton website and social media platforms.

“We are eager for golfers to get back to play on the Gypsy Hill course and look forward to our patrons’ continued cooperation in respecting social distancing and other public health guidelines,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Tuttle.

Course guidelines

Maintain at least 6-foot distancing at all times

Tee times assigned by the pro shop at 10-minute intervals

Credit card payment only

One customer at a time in the pro shop

Handle your own equipment at all times

One person per cart, unless golfing with a family member

Clubhouse closed – golfers encouraged to use restroom facility at Hole 9

Bring from home and frequently use anti-bacterial wipes and hand sanitizer before, during and after play

No ball washers or water coolers are available

No congregating or gathering on the course

Proceed to your car and depart immediately after play

