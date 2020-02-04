City of Staunton: City schedules for Presidents’ Day
The City of Staunton will operate on a modified schedule and administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Regular hours and services resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Trash & Recycling Pickup
Residential trash and recycling regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, Feb. 17 will instead be collected Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Downtown Central Business District customers will receive trash collection on Wednesday, Feb. 19 and again on Saturday, Feb. 22 as regularly scheduled.
Library Hours
The Staunton Public Library will be closed from 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 through Monday, Feb. 17 for the holiday and a server migration and software upgrade. Online services will not be available during this time. The outdoor book drop will be open for returns. Regular hours and online services are scheduled to resume Tuesday, Feb. 18.
More Info
For more information on trash and recycling schedules, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.
For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902 or visit them online.
