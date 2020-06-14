City of Staunton asks for input on fair housing impediments through community survey

The City of Staunton is reviewing housing and housing-related programs and policies to ensure they are implemented free from discrimination.

The development of an Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice is being initiated to ensure that the city’s housing programs, policies and laws are administered without regard for a person’s race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability and familial status.

A key component of this planning process is to collect input from residents, business owners, stakeholders, and community leaders on fair housing, affordable housing, economic development, and community development needs.

An online survey is now available on the City’s Staunton’s website at www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/community-development/hud-community-development-block-grant/fair-housing-survey .

Those interested in participating are asked to complete the 10-minute survey by June 30. All responses are anonymous.

Questions? Contact: Director of Community and Economic Development Billy Vaughn at vaughnwl@ci.staunton.va.us.

