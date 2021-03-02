City of Staunton announces Middlebrook Avenue tree removal project

The City of Staunton is alerting the public that on Tuesday and Wednesday, eight Bradford Pear trees along Middlebrook Avenue will be removed by city staff.

The trees are located on the 700 block of Middlebrook Avenue near the old Ferguson Metal shop.

During the removal work, which will occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days, traffic will be restricted to one lane of travel to allow for a safe work space.

The trees slated for removal are near the end of their lifespan and have required severe pruning over the years to minimize interference with the adjacent power lines. The trees will be replaced with Serviceberry trees at a later date.

The Serviceberry trees will not grow as large as the Bradford Pear trees as they mature and will not cause the same type of conflict with the overhead power lines. The replacement trees are being purchased with grant funds from the Virginia Department of Forestry Trees for Clean Water 2020 grant cycle.

Motorists and pedestrians should be aware that this area will be an active work zone on the indicated days and should exercise caution and patience while the tree removal process is taking place.

