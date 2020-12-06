City of Staunton announces holiday schedules

The City of Staunton has announced schedules for the upcoming holiday season.

Administrative office hours

The city will close administrative offices on the following dates in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day:

Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25: City offices will reopen at 8 a.m., Monday, Dec. 28.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m., Monday, Dec. 28. Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1: City offices will reopen at 8 a.m., Monday, Jan. 4.

Trash and recycling collection

Christmas schedule: Those who would normally receive trash collection on Thursdays or Fridays (Dec. 24 and Dec. 25) will instead receive trash collection on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The city will not collect items for recycling on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Recycling pickup will return to regular schedule the first full week in January.

Those who would normally receive trash collection on Thursdays or Fridays (Dec. 24 and Dec. 25) will instead receive trash collection on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Recycling pickup will return to regular schedule the first full week in January. New Year’s Schedule : Those who would normally receive trash collection on Thursdays or Fridays (Dec. 31 and Jan. 1) will instead receive trash collection on Wednesday, Dec. 30. The city will not collect items for recycling on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Recycling pickup will return to regular schedule the first full week in January.

: Those who would normally receive trash collection on Thursdays or Fridays (Dec. 31 and Jan. 1) will instead receive trash collection on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Recycling pickup will return to regular schedule the first full week in January. Downtown Central Business District: Trash collection will be on a regular schedule for Saturday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 2.

Christmas Tree Pickup

The city will collect discarded Christmas trees on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Residents should place trees at the curb by 7 a.m. that day. The trees will be recycled and used as mulch at the Augusta Regional Landfill.

Library Hours

Residents are encouraged to utilize contactless curbside pick-up and digital materials as the safest way to stock up for the long holiday weekends. However, the Staunton Public Library will be operating on the following schedule:

Closed Thursday, Dec. 24 – Saturday, Dec. 26. Regular operations resume Monday, Dec. 28.

Regular operations resume Monday, Dec. 28. Closed Thursday, Dec. 31 – Saturday, Jan. 2 . Regular operations resume Monday, Jan. 4.

. Regular operations resume Monday, Jan. 4. Online resources will be available, and the outdoor book drop will be open for returns.

More Info

For more information on trash and recycling schedules, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.

For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902.

