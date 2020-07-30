City of Harrisonburg to reopen most municipal facilities, with limitations, on Monday

The City of Harrisonburg will reopen most municipal facilities to the public next week, with safeguards in place to protect the health and wellness of cty staff and visitors.

City Hall and many other city buildings will officially reopen on Monday, Aug. 3. City officials moved to close facilities to the public on March 23 in the days following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the area.

City staff have remained at work during the closure, and all essential city services continued unchanged while residents were

encouraged to use online tools to engage with staff whenever possible.

Limitations will be in place once facilities reopen on Monday. All visitors will be required to wear a mask when entering a municipal building, and social distancing will be mandatory. Only a limited number of visitors at any given time will be allowed inside buildings, and all residents are encouraged to first pursue services by phone or the City’s website prior to visiting a facility.

Facilities to reopen include:

City Hall

Department of Public Works complex

Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation

Hardesty-Higgins House

Westover Skate Park

Extended hours for lap lane reservations at Westover Pool

Expanded operations at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, including reduced times between tee times

Additionally:

The Lucy F. Simms Center fitness center will officially reopen for limited use on Aug. 10, but reservations can be requested starting Aug. 3. Usage will be limited to one individual at a time, and reserved for adults ages 65 years old and older, and for those considered at an increased rick from COVID-19. Call 540-437-9213 for more information and reservations.

The Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center fitness center will officially reopen by reservation only, for members only, on Aug. 10, but reservations can be requested starting Aug. 3. Call 540-433-2474 for membership information and to make a reservation.

At this time, all city playgrounds, in addition to Riven Rock Park and the Price Rotary Senior Center, remain closed to the public, as do bathrooms at all parks. Also remaining closed at this time are the Public Safety Building (call ahead if visiting; call 9-1-1 in case of an emergency), all fire stations (call ahead if needed; call 9-1-1 in case of an emergency), and the Department of Public Utilities water billing office. Residents needing to pay a bill can use the drop box outside Public Utilities, at 2155 Beery Road, or the drop box outside City Hall, or at the Treasurer’s Office on the first floor of City Hall.

