City of Harrisonburg releases survey to solicit public input on police chief search

Published Wednesday, Mar. 3, 2021, 2:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Harrisonburg is seeking public input on what character traits residents are looking for in the next Harrisonburg Police Department chief, as applications for the position are now being accepted.

The city is currently conducting a nationwide search for its next police chief, with applications being accepted throughout the month at the website of search firm The Novak Consulting Group.

The survey seeks to gather feedback on which traits the next chief should embody, as well as what topics are most important for the next chief to focus on once hired, and what advice residents have for the chief.

Results of the survey will help city staff as they begin to interview candidates for the position and in the final selection of a new chief.

“The position of police chief is vitally important, as this person not only leads our police department and more than 100 officers, but also is expected to be a community leader in The Friendly City,” Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks said. “As such, it’s important we ensure the community’s voice is heard throughout this process and we select the best candidate to help our department, and city, move forward.”

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HarrisonburgVA-PoliceChief-CommunityInput.

It will be available to complete until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

Related

Comments