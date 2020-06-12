City of Harrisonburg providing new tool about road construction, lane closures

Residents and business owners with questions about road construction or lane closures happening around Harrisonburg now have a new tool to get the latest information available.

The Populus Street Manager tool, which is now available on the City of Harrisonburg website, displays real-time information about road work happening across the community. Information will include the area where work is taking place, the reason for the work, what type of road access is available for drivers, what hours work will take place and when the road or lanes are expected to reopen.

Residents can access the tool directly here, and a link called “Road Construction Projects and Lane Closures” will be posted under the City Alerts and Online Services pages of www.HarrisonburgVA.Gov.

City staff will update road project and street closure information whenever new information is available.

This tool is currently available to the public as part of a pilot program. New features may be added in the future as city staff work with the program provider and discuss what features best serve Harrisonburg residents.

