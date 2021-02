City of Harrisonburg, Augusta County offices opening on delay on Monday

The Augusta County Government Center and all county offices will be opening at 10 a.m. on Monday due to the inclement weather. Liberal leave will be in effect.

City of Harrisonburg offices will also open at 10 a.m. on Monday due to weather.

