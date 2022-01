City of Charlottesville offices will have delayed opening on Tuesday

City of Charlottesville government offices will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. CAT will begin service at 9 a.m.

Low temperatures overnight may create hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute. Before traveling, be sure to remove all snow and ice from your vehicle. Remember to exercise caution when driving and allow ample time for a safe commute.