City of Charlottesville departments accepting applications for summer internships

The City of Charlottesville is accepting applications for college students who wish to intern over the summer. Opportunities are available within various departments and offices.

This is developmental work designed to provide university students and recent graduates with meaningful entry-level professional work. The assignments require application of university-level knowledge typically gained in profession-specific curriculum typically found in local government.

Under close supervision, the primary purpose of this position is to fulfill a specific programmatic need in a department that may be part of a larger project or is work that fulfills a critical need that helps the work unit meet their goals and objectives, providing exposure to the operations of the City.

Minimum requirements for internship participation: Completion of at least two years (60 semester hours) in a bachelor’s degree program, with at least a 2.0 grade point average.

Be aware that available departments/offices are subject to change and may be updated based on current needs and availability. Internships are eligible for either an hourly compensation or end of project stipend, and can be completed for credit. Internship work hours vary depending on assignment, but will not exceed 40 hours per week.

The departments that will accept an intern at this time are the City Manager’s Office, the Office of Communications, Neighborhood Development Services and the Police Civilian Oversight Board. Each department will accept at least one intern.

If you are interested in interning, submit an online application and indicate the area(s) that you may be interested in working in the Supplemental Questions section.