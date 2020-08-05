City accepting applications for Charlottesville Housing Affordability Program

The Commissioner of Revenue’s Office is now accepting online applications for the Charlottesville Housing Affordability Program.

Citizens who wish to apply for the program are encouraged to apply using the new online form in order to avoid unnecessary contact with office staff.

To access the online application, visit www.charlottesville.gov/COR from your computer or smart device and click or tap “Apply for CHAP.”

If you need assistance, call 434-970-3160.

Charlottesville Housing Affordability Program offers grants to homeowners who may not otherwise qualify for the city’s elderly and disabled tax relief programs.

The application deadline is Sept. 1.

Qualifications

You must be the legal owner and occupant of the residence as of Jan. 1, 2020 through Sept. 1, 2020.

You may not own any other real estate.

You must be in good standing on a payment plan with the Treasurer’s Office if you owe delinquent taxes.

The current year 2020 assessed value on your home must be below $375,000.

Your 2019 IRS Federal Adjusted Gross Income must be less than $55,000.

You must not be currently enrolled in the Real Estate Relief Program for the Elderly and Disabled.

