Citizen Academy returns to Harrisonburg in September

Published Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, 8:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The annual Harrisonburg Citizen Academy will return to the Friendly City this fall, and interested citizens are encouraged to take part.

The effort allows participants to meet with representatives from all City departments and engage in exercises about those departments’ day-to-day functions. It will run from Sept. 5 to Nov. 26, every Thursday night (except for Halloween) from 6 to 8 p.m. There are only 25 seats available, which will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. You do not have to be a Harrisonburg resident to take part.

Participants will receive a thorough explanation of each departments’ services in addition to educational materials about that department. There will be a time for questions after each presentation, and participants will get to tour various City facilities. Those who “graduate” from the academy will receive a certificate and be recognized by Harrisonburg City Council.

“Citizen Academy is a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all that goes into providing services to nearly 55,000 residents every day,” Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks said. “If you’re curious about how your local government is working for you, now is your chance to see how those decisions are made.”

Those interested can visit www.harrisonburgva.gov or visit City Hall to apply. Questions can be emailed to Michael.Parks@harrisonburgva.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...