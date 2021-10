Circuit Court spoof spam targets Augusta County residents

Some in Augusta County are getting calls from a phone number spoofing the Augusta County Circuit Court in which the caller threatens arrest.

Yep, it’s a scam.

A release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on this sent out on Monday stresses that the court would never call threatening arrest.

The scam is an effort to get you to purchase and share information from a gift card to avoid arrest.

Don’t fall for it.

Story by Chris Graham