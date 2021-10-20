Churchville burglaries appear linked: Sheriff’s office seeking information

Published Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, 3:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with two recent burglaries that occurred at the Riverside Grocery Store in Churchville.

The first took place on Aug. 21 shortly after midnight. Video footage on site showed a gray Dodge minivan in the parking lot during the burglary. The second took place on Oct. 9, again shortly after midnight, with video footage on site showing a gray Dodge minivan in the parking lot during the burglary.

The sheriff’s office believes these two incidents are linked and involve the same suspect and vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.