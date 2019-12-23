Christmas tree recycling available to Augusta County residents

Christmas tree recycling will be available at Augusta County convenience centers from Thursday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 18, and at the Regional Landfill during normal working hours throughout January.

The landfill is open from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.

Recycled Christmas trees are taken by the Fish and Wildlife Service, or similar entities like the National Parks Service, to be used as fish habitats. If they are not needed, trees are shredded for mulch. Recycling gives your Christmas tree a second life.

For hours and more information about the landfill, visit www.co.augusta. va.us/government/solid-waste- and-recycling/augusta- regional-landfill.

