Christmas tree recycling available at landfill, county collection sites

Published Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, 7:55 pm

You can recycle your Christmas tree at larger Augusta County convenience centers through Jan. 22. These sites are located in Churchville, Verona, Crimora, Sherando, and Mount Sidney.

The Regional Landfill will accept trees anytime during normal operating hours throughout January. The landfill is open from 8 a.m. until 4:15 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Recycled Christmas trees are taken by the Fish and Wildlife Service, or similar entities like the National Parks Service, to be used as fish habitats. If they are not needed, trees are shredded for mulch. Recycling gives your Christmas tree a second life.

For hours and more information about the landfill, visit Solid Waste & Recycling Locations.

