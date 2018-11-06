Christmas programming at the Wayne Theatre

Make memories with your family this holiday season at the Wayne Theatre. There is something for everyone this year with live performances from local dance companies, your favorite Christmas movies and a Christmas show by Wilson Fairchild.

Also, don’t miss singing your holiday favorites in our Community Sing-A-Long led by Jimmy O, and mark your calendar to visit the Wayne when Santa is in the lobby. While some shows are general admission and Pay What You Will, we recommend you reserve your tickets online in advance. We hope you have a beautiful holiday season.

Friday, November 30

Christmas Cocktail Party, a fundraiser for the Wayne Theatre, 7-9 p.m. Enjoy festively decorated trees, room after room of lavish holiday decor, delicious hors d’oeuvres, wines, and beverages, live music and merrymaking. Ticket is $100 and includes ticket to December 1 Home Tour. More information: click here.

Saturday, December 1

Christmas Home Tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 day of event. The tour is a chance to experience the Christmas traditions and decor of some of Waynesboro’s finest when local residents put out the welcome mat for WTA’s annual Christmas Home Tour. Transportation is available. Sponsored in part by Augusta Health. More information: click here.

Charlottesville Ballet’s The Nutcracker, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $23 for students and $28 for adults. More information: click here.

Class with Clara with the Charlottesville Ballet, for ages 3-8, ballet class onstage with Clara and friends. VIP tickets are $45 per child and includes seating to the 1 p.m. show and a souvenir. More information: click here.

Tuesday, December 4

The Shoemaker and The Christmas Elves, an Arts Education presentation, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Virginia Rep on Tour. Recommended Grades Pre-K-5. More information: click here.

Saturday, December 8

The Nutcracker presented by Albemarle Ballet Theatre, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Admission is $14 for students and $20 for adults. More information: click here.

Sunday, December 9

Les Miserables, Faith in Film movie series, sponsored in part by First Baptist Waynesboro, 6 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. More information: click here.

Saturday, December 15

The Wayne Theatre presents Staunton’s own Wilson Fairchild with their Christmas Show on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Sponsored by Delegate “Dickie” and Anne Bell. More information: click here.

Sunday, December 16

Making Spirits Bright, presented by Valley Dance Theatre, featuring jazz, tap, ballet, contemporary, hip hop and more, 2 p.m. and 5:30 pm. Tickets are $12 for students and $18 for adults. More information: click here.

Monday, December 17

SOLD OUT: Celtic Angels Christmas with Celtic Knight Dancers and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sponsored by Rudy Yobs and Becky Kohler. Tickets are $30. More information: click here.

Wednesday, December 19

The Grinch, part of the Wayne Theatre’s Christmas Movie series, 2 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. More information: click here.

Thursday, December 20

Polar Express, part of the Wayne Theatre’s Christmas Movie series, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visit with Santa in the theatre lobby one hour before the movie starts. Admission is Pay What You Will. More information: click here.

Friday, December 21

Community Sing-A-Long followed by screening of A Christmas Story, part of the Wayne Theatre’s Christmas Movie series. Sing-a-long with Jimmy O starts at 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7. Admission is Pay What You Will. Sponsored by Blue Ridge Life Magazine. More information: click here.

Give the gift of the Wayne Theatre

GIVE TICKETS: Do you have someone in your life who LOVES the Wayne Theatre? Or loves live productions? Give them the gift of tickets to the upcoming season. Our 2019 season includes Peter Pan and Friends on Ice, the Vienna Boys Choir, Hairspray, The Bridges of Madison County, Bumper Jacksons, the Sounds of Zamar and more. Buy tickets now.

GIFT CERTIFICATES: Gift certificates are available at the box office or you can order by phone at (540) 943-9999, and we’ll mail to you! This is the perfect gift to allow the recipient to select the show of their choice. Drop by or give us a call today.

