Christmas concert to benefit Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah

A Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 5, will benefit Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.

The event will take place at the Waynesboro Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1700 Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro, at 7 p.m.

The concert features a variety of talented musicians from across the Valley including Faithful Men, The Men in Grey of VMI, vocalist Melissa Sumner Swisher, No Fella of Albemarle High School, VMI String Ensemble, vocalist Steve Laing, The Blue Ridge Harpway, and vocalist Vrianna Sotomil.

Admission is free. There will be a free will offering with all proceeds to benefit the Hospice of the Shenandoah “We Honor Veterans” program.

